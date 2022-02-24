Скачать приложение:
AppStore
Google Play
Войти
Регистрация
Войти

Покупай, храни и трать криптовалюту с помощью банковской карты Vexel

C Vexel вы можете купить Bitcoin или любую другую криптовалюту на сумму от 15 долларов. Используйте свою дебетовую или кредитную карту. Начните торговлю уже сегодня.

Заказать карту

Как это работает

Простые 4 шага, чтобы начать торговлю

Шаг 1
Шаг 1

Зарегистрируйтесь и пройдите KYC - подтверждение личности

Шаг 2
Шаг 2

Пополните баланс с помощью нескольких способов оплаты и валют

Шаг 3
Шаг 3

Храните, обменивайте и отправляйте криптовалюту без комиссии

Почему Vexel - это удобно и выгодно

Торговать криптовалютой
Торговать криптовалютой
Покупайте, продавайте и управляйте своими цифровыми активами в несколько кликов с помощью нашей веб-платформы и собственных мобильных приложений.
Мгновенная покупка
Мгновенная покупка
Мгновенно покупайте цифровые активы с помощью дебетовой / кредитной карты Visa или MC.
Карта Vexel
Карта Vexel
Переводите средства между текущими и карточными счетами и используйте их в повседневной жизни. Снимайте средства через тысячи банкоматов по всему миру.
Поддержка 24/7
Поддержка 24/7
Работает круглосуточная служба поддержки. Есть вопросы? Задайте их нашей команде! Мы ставим наших клиентов превыше всего и стремимся обеспечить их наилучшее качество.
Партнерская программа
Партнерская программа
Получайте до 40% комиссии за все транзакции, которые совершают ваши рефералы.
Начать торговать

Мобильное приложение Vexel

Полный доступ к управлению счетами и мгновенным покупкам в твоем смартфоне. Быстро и безопасно.

AppStore
Google Play

Заказать карту

Закажите криптовалютную карту и оплачивайте любые покупки криптовалютой! Доставим карту курьером до вашей двери лично в руки.

Заказать карту
Социальные сети
Приложения
AppStore
Google Play
Документы
Terms & Conditions
Privacy policy
Delisting policy

RISK WARNING: Trading and investing in digital assets involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all types of investors. Please make sure you are investing mindfully after understanding the nature, complexity, and risks inherent in the trading of digital assets. You should not purchase digital assets unless you understand the extent of your exposure to potential loss. The price of digital assets can be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to, national and international economic, financial, regulatory, political, terrorist, military, and other events. Extreme changes in price may occur at any time, resulting in a potential loss of value of your entire investment in digital assets, complete or partial loss of purchasing power, and difficulty or a complete inability to sell or exchange your digital assets. Please make sure you are not risking funds you can not afford to lose. In no event shall Vexel LLC will be liable to any loss or damage of any kind incurred as a result of the use of this site or the services found at this site. Vexel LLC does not accept any customers from and does not operate in any of the following restricted countries, such as: USA, Japan, Cambodia, Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Iran, Syria, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Yemen. Vexel.com (together with Vexel.is and Vexel.online) is owned and operated by Vexel LLC.
VEXEL does not cooperate with fraudulent brokers and warns that interaction with such organizations can lead to financial losses. The list of fraudulent brokers can be found on the websites of government agencies (www.cysec.gov.cy, www.fca.org.uk and etc.).

Vexel использует файлы «cookie», с целью персонализации сервисов и повышения удобства пользования веб-сайтом. «Cookie» представляют собой небольшие файлы, содержащие информацию о предыдущих посещениях веб-сайта. Если вы не хотите использовать файлы «cookie», измените настройки браузера.

© 2017—2022, Vexel.com, официальный сайт

Close
Search

Hit enter to search or ESC to close