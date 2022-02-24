RISK WARNING: Trading and investing in digital assets involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all types of investors. Please make sure you are investing mindfully after understanding the nature, complexity, and risks inherent in the trading of digital assets. You should not purchase digital assets unless you understand the extent of your exposure to potential loss. The price of digital assets can be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to, national and international economic, financial, regulatory, political, terrorist, military, and other events. Extreme changes in price may occur at any time, resulting in a potential loss of value of your entire investment in digital assets, complete or partial loss of purchasing power, and difficulty or a complete inability to sell or exchange your digital assets. Please make sure you are not risking funds you can not afford to lose. In no event shall Vexel LLC will be liable to any loss or damage of any kind incurred as a result of the use of this site or the services found at this site. Vexel LLC does not accept any customers from and does not operate in any of the following restricted countries, such as: USA, Japan, Cambodia, Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Iran, Syria, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Yemen. Vexel.com (together with Vexel.is and Vexel.online) is owned and operated by Vexel LLC. VEXEL does not cooperate with fraudulent brokers and warns that interaction with such organizations can lead to financial losses. The list of fraudulent brokers can be found on the websites of government agencies (www.cysec.gov.cy, www.fca.org.uk and etc.). Vexel использует файлы «cookie», с целью персонализации сервисов и повышения удобства пользования веб-сайтом. «Cookie» представляют собой небольшие файлы, содержащие информацию о предыдущих посещениях веб-сайта. Если вы не хотите использовать файлы «cookie», измените настройки браузера.